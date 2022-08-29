 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Baguette Parisienne

Magician Norm Marini “levitates” a baguette at his bakery, La Baguette Parisienne, in 2002.

The east side La Baguette Parisienne bakery will sell its final loaves of French and artisan breads and assortment of flakey fruit turnovers, danishes and fruit tarts on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The bakery at 7851 E. Broadway announced on its website earlier this month that it will close at the end of business on Sunday, Aug. 28.

“We would like to say ‘thank you’ to all of our wonderful customers and the community for allowing us to share our passion with all of you for the last four decades,” the announcement said. “It has been our pleasure and we will miss serving you.”

After 39 years, French bakery on Tucson's east side is closing

