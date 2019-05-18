History: Good and excellent ratings since 2017 but was placed on probation April 19 and was briefly shut down as an imminent health hazard.
What the inspector saw: Dried beef, shredded beef, menudo, guacamole and cheese stored at unsafe temperatures; cook prepared carne asada with bare hands; two hand-washing sinks blocked and inaccessible; dirty refrigerators; several refrigerated foods had no use-by dates.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection April 29.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.