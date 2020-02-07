La Chaiteria by Tumerico — 1002 W. Congress St.

La Chaiteria by Tumerico — 1002 W. Congress St.

  • Updated

Plant-based al pastor tacos at La Chaiteria by Tumerico. You've got to put some of that green cuban salsa from the salsa bar on there, it was so good I ended up drinking the rest of it.  

Less than a year after she expanded her widely popular Tumerico restaurant to Fourth Avenue, Wendy Garcia brought her veg-Mex worldview to the west side.

La Chaiteria by Tumerico quietly opened in the old bones of a Quick Stop convenience store in Menlo Park. It's part restaurant, part vegan market and part yoga studio.

Like Tumerico, the food menu changes daily, and all of it is cooked from a taco cart parked in the front of the restaurant. But unlike the other locations, La Chaiteria is the first to offer a standalone salsa bar.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News