La Chaiteria by Tumerico — 1002 W. Congress St.

Less than a year after she expanded her widely popular Tumerico restaurant to Fourth Avenue, Wendy Garcia brought her veg-Mex worldview to the west side.
La Chaiteria by Tumerico quietly opened in the old bones of a Quick Stop convenience store in Menlo Park. It's part restaurant, part vegan market and part yoga studio.
Like Tumerico, the food menu changes daily, and all of it is cooked from a taco cart parked in the front of the restaurant. But unlike the other locations, La Chaiteria is the first to offer a standalone salsa bar.