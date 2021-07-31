La Estrella Bakery opens its third Tucson location on July 31 at 901 N. Grande Ave.
The Franco family, who opened their flagship bakery in the '80s, is putting this new location in Barrio Hollywood where their Tucson roots began.
La Estrella Bakery opens its third Tucson location on July 31 at 901 N. Grande Ave.
The Franco family, who opened their flagship bakery in the '80s, is putting this new location in Barrio Hollywood where their Tucson roots began.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.