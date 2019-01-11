History: Good ratings for several years but was placed on probation Dec. 17.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including chicken, chimichangas, taquitos, and guacamole; cooked beef stored with no use-by date; wiping cloths were not sanitized; refrigerator shelving had "food debris and rust."
Follow up: Passed re-inspection on Dec. 27.
Comments: Could not be reached for comment. Two calls were made during business hours but no one answered the phone and there was no voicemail system.