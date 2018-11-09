History: Mainly good ratings since 2015 but was placed on probation Oct. 17.
What the inspector saw: Numerous foods stored at unsafe temperatures including beef tamales, chicken taquitos, chile rellenos, breaded fish, rice, salsa, sour cream and guacamole. This was the third time in five inspections that food temperature problems were identified; employee did not wash hands immediately prior to food preparation, the third time in five inspections that a hand-washing issue was identified; some foods had incorrect date labeling.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection Oct. 29.
Comments: Marcos Celaya, who identified himself as the person in charge, said problems have been corrected and “everything is fine now.”