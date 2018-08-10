6020 W. Hospitality Road
History: Good and excellent ratings for the past several years until a needs improvement rating on July 13, followed by a failed re-inspection on July 23.
What the inspector saw: Sanitizing solution used to disinfect kitchen equipment did not have any sanitizer in it; kitchen did not have required test strips on hand to test the strength of sanitizing solution, and still didn't have the test strips 10 days later when re-inspection took place; no certified food protection manager.
Follow-up: Passed a second re-inspection on Aug. 2.
Comments: Declined to comment.