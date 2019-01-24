LOS ANGELES — Arizona co-captain Chase Jeter missed his first game of the season in the Wildcats' 80-57 loss to USC on Thursday — and it showed. Ryan Luther started in place of Jeter and the 6-foot-9 graduate transfer finished the night with eight points and five rebounds.
USC outrebounded the Wildcats 51-39, and the Trojans' frontcourt of Nick Rakocevic and Bennie Boatwright led the way with a combined 39 points and 24 rebounds. Arizona struggled to find an offensive rhythm and shot 20 percent from 3-point range and 20 of 72 (27.8 percent) from the field.
Sean Miller and Ira Lee addressed Arizona's problematic night; here's what they had to say.