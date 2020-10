5 mitos que hacen creer a latinos que pagar la universidad es imposible

“No todos los préstamos son malos, especialmente si te permite terminar más rápido”, explica Santiago. “Pero hay que sentirse cómodo con lo que esto significa”.

ENGLISH VERSION

When Liz Vega and her mom got a brochure in the mail from the University of Arizona a few years ago, they experienced a feeling familiar to many parents of college-bound students: sticker shock. The total “cost of attendance” for in-state students like Vega, the flyer said, was around $25,000.

“My mom was like ‘Wow, that’s a lot, and I’m not sure how you’re going to pay for that,’” Vega recalled.

But Vega had an advantage most students don’t: her high school was across the street from the university she hoped to attend. So shortly after receiving the brochure, she walked over from Tucson High to the financial aid office and asked for a clarification. The response she got was reassuring. The “cost of attendance,” it turned out, was an estimate, and would be significantly less if Vega lived at home, as she planned. It would also be spread out over two semesters, not paid in one lump sum.

Three years later, Vega is a junior at the university, studying psychology and political science. She has a job in the office of financial aid, where she helps other students decipher the jargon that trips up so many families – acronyms like COA (Cost of Attendance), EFC (Expected Family Contribution), and FAFSA, shorthand for the Free Application for Federal Financial Aid.