It's been stripes and more stripes for staff at the Reid Park Zoo the past two weeks as they welcomed two new Grevy's zebras to their new home.
Both zebras are doing well after 16-year-old male, Benjamin, arrived from San Diego Zoo and 5-year-old female, Anna, from Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, a zoo news release said.
The plan is to introduce the zebras to their habitat in a few weeks before they meet each other.
The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has also recommended the two zebras breed, as part of their "Species and Survival Plan" to help endangered species of animals.
Their arrival follows the departure of 9-year-old Tuari, a Grevy's zebra who made his zoo debut on Jan. 30, 2010. He was taken to the Phoenix Zoo in hopes to breed with a female zebra.
Officials say since 1980 the wild population of Grevy's zebra has fallen from 15,000 to fewer than 2,500.
The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.