Una participante de la Marcha de las Mujeres 2019 en Tucsón sostiene un cartel a su paso por Alameda Street durante la marcha del 20 de enero.

 Samantha Munsey / This Is Tucson

Miles de tucsonenses tomaron las calles del centro de la ciudad el domingo 20 de enero como parte de la Marcha de las Mujeres de Tucsón.

La misión de la marcha es "aprovechar el poder político de diversas mujeres y sus comunidades para crear un cambio social transformador" y contó con una serie de oradores y artistas de la comunidad de Tucsón.

Este año, jugadoras de toka Tohono O'odham y las mujeres indígenas encabezaron la marcha. Toka es un deporte de los Tohono O'odham similar al hockey y jugado por mujeres.

Todo comenzó alrededor de las 10 a.m. en la Plaza Jácome con varios discursos, incluida una introducción del alcalde de Tucsón, Jonathan Rothschild, y un poema de la poetiza Ofelia Zepeda, de la comunidad Tohono O'odham.

La marcha comenzó a las 11 a.m. por N. Stone Avenue avanzó Franklin Street, después a Grande Avenue y luego a Alemeda Street, para regresar a la Plaza Jácome.

Estos son algunos de los carteles más divertidos, reflexivos y poderosos vistos durante el evento.

+22 

"Hombres de calidad, no teman a la equidad", se lee en un cartel en la Marcha de las Mujeres 2019 de Tucsón, el domingo 20 de enero.
+22 

"Lo diferente no es peligroso", dice en inglés uno de los carteles vistos el domingo 20 de enero en la Marcha de las Mujeres 2019 de Tucsón.
+22 

"Si eres neutral en situaciones de injusticia, te has puesto del lado del opresor", se lee en un cartel en la Marcha de las Mujeres 2019 de Tucsón, el domingo 20 de enero.
+22 

Holding their u'usaga sticks used in playing their native game called toka, Tohono O'odham women wait to begin the 2019 Tucson Women's March. Tohono O'odham women led thousands of people on a march that took them through the downtown area. Toka is a game only Tohono O'odham play. The mission of the march, a women-led movement providing education on a number of issues, was to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create change.
+22 

A proud mother carries a sign during the 2019 Tucson Women's March. Tohono O'odham women led thousands of people on a march that took them through the downtown area. The mission of the march, a women-led movement providing education on a number of issues, was to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create change.
+22 

Thousands walk carrying a variety of signs during the 2019 Tucson Women's March. Tohono O'odham women led thousands of people on a march that took them through the downtown area. The mission of the march, a women-led movement providing education on a number of issues, was to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create change.
+22 

A Tucson Women's March participant hold at sign that says "We need to be the women that RGB fights for us to be."
+22 

Lauren Escobar, 13-week-old Aurelia Escobar, Gabriela Woody and Leonora Escobar hold their signs at the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
+22 

After having a problem deciding which protest sign she wanted to carry, Kathryn Pelligrini carries several attached to her umbrella during the 2019 Tucson Women's March. Tohono O'odham women led thousands of people on a march that took them through the downtown area. The mission of the march, a women-led movement providing education on a number of issues, was to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create change.
+22 

A participant of the Tucson Women's March holds a sign that reads "YES we can, NOW we have to."
+22 

Participants walk past the old Pima County Courthouse during the 2019 Tucson Women's March. Tohono O'Odham women lead the thousands of people on a march that took them through the downtown area. The mission of the march, a women-led movement providing education on a number of issues, was to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create change.
+22 

A participant of the Women's March Tucson holds a sign that says "I don't know about YOU, but I'm FEELING 22 cents UNDERPAID."
+22 

Members of a Tohono O'odham toka team hold signs at the 2019 Tucson Women's March near the Joel D. Valdez Main Library in downtown Tucson. Toka is a Tohono O'odham sport that's similar to hockey and played by women.
+22 

Signs spotted downtown at the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
+22 

Esmeralda Montaño, Sharron Alvarez, Rachel Alvarez, Magdalena Alvarez and Catalina Gallego hold the signs they made at the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
+22 

A sign that reads "SMASH THE PATRIARCHY" hangs on a crosswalk sign at the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
+22 

A woman holding a sign that says "You are not forgotten" at the Tucson Women's March.
+22 

Sign spotted at the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
+22 

Signs spotted at the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
+22 

A Wonder Woman sign seen at the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
+22 

A participant holds signs at the 2019 Tucson Women's March in Jácome Plaza. G.O.A.T is an acronym for "greatest of all time."
+22 

Sign spotted at the 2019 Tucson Women's March.

Tags