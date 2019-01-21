Holding their u'usaga sticks used in playing their native game called toka, Tohono O'odham women wait to begin the 2019 Tucson Women's March. Tohono O'odham women led thousands of people on a march that took them through the downtown area. Toka is a game only Tohono O'odham play. The mission of the march, a women-led movement providing education on a number of issues, was to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create change.
Thousands walk carrying a variety of signs during the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
After having a problem deciding which protest sign she wanted to carry, Kathryn Pelligrini carries several attached to her umbrella during the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
A proud mother carries a sign during the 2019 Tucson Women's March.
Participants walk past the old Pima County Courthouse during the 2019 Tucson Women's March. Tohono O'Odham women lead the thousands of people on a march that took them through the downtown area.
Members of a Tohono O'odham toka team hold signs at the 2019 Tucson Women's March near the Joel D. Valdez Main Library in downtown Tucson. Toka is a Tohono O'odham sport that's similar to hockey and played by women.
Miles de tucsonenses tomaron las calles del centro de la ciudad el domingo 20 de enero como parte de la Marcha de las Mujeres de Tucsón.
La misión de la marcha es "aprovechar el poder político de diversas mujeres y sus comunidades para crear un cambio social transformador" y contó con una serie de oradores y artistas de la comunidad de Tucsón.
Este año, jugadoras de toka Tohono O'odham y las mujeres indígenas encabezaron la marcha. Toka es un deporte de los Tohono O'odham similar al hockey y jugado por mujeres.
Todo comenzó alrededor de las 10 a.m. en la Plaza Jácome con varios discursos, incluida una introducción del alcalde de Tucsón, Jonathan Rothschild, y un poema de la poetiza Ofelia Zepeda, de la comunidad Tohono O'odham.
La marcha comenzó a las 11 a.m. por N. Stone Avenue avanzó Franklin Street, después a Grande Avenue y luego a Alemeda Street, para regresar a la Plaza Jácome.
Estos son algunos de los carteles más divertidos, reflexivos y poderosos vistos durante el evento.