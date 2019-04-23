PHOENIX — El gobernador de Arizona, Doug Ducey, firmó el lunes una nueva ley que hace que sea ilegal sostener un teléfono mientras se conduce. El movimiento termina una década de resistencia de Arizona, ya que casi todos los demás estados tomaron medidas para prohibir las distracciones de conducción causadas por los teléfonos celulares.
La muerte de un oficial de policía golpeado por un conductor distraído, historias desgarradoras de otros que perdieron a sus seres queridos y una ola de restricciones telefónicas por parte de los gobiernos locales convenció a los legisladores a cambiar de rumbo.
Los oficiales pueden comenzar a emitir advertencias inmediatamente y pueden escribir multas en 2021.
Parte de lo que empujó a este exagerado fue la muerte en enero de Clayton Townsend. El agente del Departamento de Policía de Salt River, cerca de Phoenix, que estaba fuera de su vehículo hablando con un conductor, fue golpeado y asesinado por otro conductor que admitió haber enviado mensajes de texto mientras estaba detrás del volante.
Algunas cosas que necesitas saber sobre la nueva ley:
¿Cuándo surte efecto?
Si bien la ley no entra en vigencia hasta el 1 de enero de 2021. Hasta entonces, la policía solo puede emitir advertencias por violar la nueva ley hasta la fecha de entrada en vigencia.
¿Qué estará prohibido?
La ley hará que sea ilegal "sostener físicamente" o "apoyar con cualquier parte del cuerpo" cualquier teléfono celular u otro dispositivo de comunicación inalámbrico portátil mientras opera un vehículo motorizado. La ley prohíbe no solo chatear por teléfono sino también escribir, enviar y leer mensajes de texto, correos electrónicos, mensajes instantáneos o datos de Internet.
¿Cuáles son las excepciones claves?
Los conductores pueden hacer llamadas si usan auriculares, audífonos o cualquier tipo de dispositivo usado en una muñeca para realizar comunicaciones de voz. Los vehículos con interfaces incorporadas con teléfonos celulares también están exentos siempre que puedan ser operados con interacciones mínimas, lo que significa simplemente presionar un botón para activar o desactivar. Las personas también pueden "leer" textos si están traducidos a voz. Y pueden enviar mensajes de texto si se hacen a través de comandos de voz. Los mapas de un teléfono y el GPS se pueden usar en un modo de manos libres.
¿Qué pasa con otros tipos de dispositivos?
Las mismas restricciones para sostener un teléfono celular también se aplican a cualquier "dispositivo electrónico independiente". Eso significa cualquier cosa con audio o video almacenado.
¿Qué hay de ver la televisión en vivo?
Eso ya es ilegal. Pero la nueva ley no se aplica a los servicios de mapas que actualizan imágenes, así como a los automóviles y camiones con pantallas de video integradas que brindan información sobre el vehículo.
¿Qué pasa cuando me detengo?
Los automovilistas que están estacionados están exentos y pueden llamar y enviar mensajes de texto a voluntad. Igual si estás en un semáforo o esperando a que un tren salga de un cruce de ferrocarril. Pero una señal de stop no cuenta. Tampoco se detiene por un autobús escolar.
¿Cuáles son las multas?
Una primera ofensa conlleva una multa mínima de 75 dólares, hasta 149 dólares. Las infracciones subsiguientes resultan en multas de al menos 150 dólares y no más de 250.
English version
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday signed legislation that makes it illegal to hold a phone while driving. The move ends a decade of Arizona resisting as nearly all other states took steps to outlaw driving distractions caused by cellphones.
The death of a police officer hit by a distracted driver, heartbreaking stories from others who lost their loved ones and a wave of phone restrictions by local governments convinced lawmakers to change course.
Officers can begin issuing warnings immediately and can write tickets in 2021.
Part of what pushed this one over the top was the death in January of Clayton Townsend. The officer from the Salt River Police Department, who was out of his vehicle talking to a motorist, was struck and killed by another driver who admitted to texting while behind the wheel.
Some things you need to know about the new law:
When does it take effect?
While the law doesn’t go into effect until Jan. 1, 2021. Until then police can issue only warnings for violating the new law until the effective date.
What will be forbidden?
The law will make it illegal to “physically hold” or “support with any part of the body” any cellphone or other portable wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle. The law bans not only chatting on the phone but writing, sending and reading text messages, emails, instant messages or internet data.
What are the key exceptions?
Drivers can make calls if they use earpieces, headphones or any type of device worn on a wrist to conduct voice communications. Vehicles with built-in interfaces with cellphones also are exempt as long as they can be operated with minimal interactions, meaning simply pressing a button to active or deactivate. People also can “read” texts if these are translated into voice. And they can send texts if done through voice commands. A phone’s maps and GPS can be used if in a hands-free mode.
What about other types of devices?
The same restrictions on holding a cellphone also apply to any “stand-alone electronic device.” That means anything with stored audio or video.
What about watching live TV?
That already is illegal. But the new law does not apply to mapping services that update images as well as to cars and trucks with built-in video screens that provide information about the vehicle.
What about when I come to a stop?
Motorists who are parked are exempt and can call and text at will. Ditto if you’re at a stoplight or waiting for a train to clear a railroad crossing. But a stop sign doesn’t count. Nor does being stopped for a school bus.
What are the fines?
A first offense carries a minimum fine of $75, up to $149. Subsequent violations result in fines of at least $150 and no more than $250.