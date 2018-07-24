The back-to-school season can be pricey.
Just Between Friends of Tucson is hosting a back-to-school event beginning Wednesday, July 25 until Saturday, July 28 at the Tucson Convention Center.
The event will feature a wide range of new and gently-used bargains, including clothes, shoes, accessories, toys, books, and electronics at eye-catching prices. According to a news release from Just Between Friends, many items will be 50 to 90 percent off retail prices.
Not only do you have the chance to purchase affordable items, consignors can earn 65 percent of the sales and 70 percent if they volunteer at the event.
"As families send the kids back to school, every year their bank accounts can take a bigger hit," the release says. "JBF Tucson helps families save and make money during Arizona’s largest consignment event."
JBF Tucson held their first sale 10 years ago. Around 250 shoppers showed up and 41 families sold their items. The event now caters to more than 3,000 families shopping and close to 500 families selling.
Visit the Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, on the following days to catch the sale:
- 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 25 - Only consignors, volunteers, first-time parents, foster parents, and military are able to attend
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 26 - Open to everyone, $2 admission
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 27 - Open to everyone, free admission
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28 - 50 percent off certain items