A woman’s body was found in a midtown wash Wednesday morning about two miles away from her car, following a night of heavy rain in parts of the city.
Tucson police say they don’t know for sure how the woman ended up in the wash, but that it is possible she fell into running water. The wash was running "fast and hard" on Tuesday night, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
The unidentified woman in her 30s was reported missing Tuesday night by family members who tracked her cell phone to her vehicle, Dugan said. It was about two miles from where her body was found by a bicyclist about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of North Frances Boulevard, near North Rosemont Boulevard and East Pima Street.
Tucson police say family members told them that the woman was visiting Tucson.
The woman’s body showed no obvious signs of trauma, which led detectives to believe that no foul play was involved in her death, Dugan said.
The investigation continues.