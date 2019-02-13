If you happened to see two camels in Green Valley last night, you weren't dreaming.
About 7 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to South Avenida Kaye in the Green Valley area.
The reason? Two camels running loose. Yes, camels.
When deputies arrived, the two camels were in front of a Green Valley home, says department spokesman Deputy James Allerton. Folks with the Pima Animal Care Center were called to ensure the safety of the camels and help find the owners.
Allerton says the camels are from a property in the area and have since been reunited with their owners.
Allerton says it's not unusual for deputies to respond to reports of livestock running loose — but it is unusual for deputies to respond to reports of camels.
"Regardless of the species, we do everything we can to help ensure their safety," he says.