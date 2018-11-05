El día de las elecciones está aquí. (¡Finalmente! Y lo digo por ti, Teresa, que sigues enviando esos mensajes de texto: Vota Vota Vota).
Entonces, sal y haz oír tu voz.
Esto es lo que necesitas saber.
¿Cuáles son los horarios de votación?
Las urnas abren a las 6 a.m. el martes 6 de noviembre y cierran a las 7 p.m.
Recibí mi boleta en el correo y olvidé enviarla. ¿Es demasiado tarde?
No. Llévela a tu lugar de votación designado y entrégala ahí.
¿Dónde voto?
Tienes que ir a tu lugar de votación designado para emitir un voto. Si no sabes dónde es, haz clic aquí y escribe tu dirección.
¿Qué necesito llevar?
Para poder votar, tu nombre debe estar en la lista en tu lugar de votación. (Es por eso que tienes que ir a una determinada) Y, necesitarás una identificación con foto para demostrar que eres tú.
Una identificación con foto válida puede ser la licencia de conducir de Arizona, la tarjeta de identificación emitida por la División de Vehículos Motorizados de Arizona, la tarjeta de inscripción tribal, otras formas de identificación tribal u otra identificación emitida por el gobierno federal, estatal o local.
Si no tienes identificación con foto, deberás llevar dos de los siguientes: recibo de servicios públicos, estado de cuenta bancario, registro de vehículos de AZ, tarjeta de censo de la India, tarjeta de inscripción tribal, declaración de impuestos a la propiedad, tarjeta de seguro, tarjeta de registro de votantes, registrador Certificado, cualquier correspondencia que se le envíe con el logotipo oficial de la elección o una tarjeta de identificación válida emitida por el gobierno federal, estatal o local.
Si su identificación con foto no tiene su dirección actual, puede traerla junto con uno de los elementos mencionados anteriormente.
¿Cómo puedo saber si mi boleta por correo fue recibida?
El Condado de Pima tiene una herramienta útil para ayudarte a ver el estado de tu boleta. Te dirá dónde está exactamente en el proceso. Encuéntralo aquí.
¿Y si tengo que trabajar?
La ley de Arizona requiere que los empleadores le den tiempo libre pagado para votar. Eso no significa que tengas un día libre.
La ley sólo requiere que tu empleador te otorgue tres horas consecutivas entre la apertura de las urnas y el inicio de su turno o el final de su turno y el cierre de las urnas. Entonces, si las urnas se abren a las 6 a.m. y tu turno comienza a las 8 a.m., tu empleador estaría cumpliendo con la ley al permitirte ingresar a las 9 a.m.
Sin embargo, necesitas avisarle a tu jefe con anticipación. Entonces, haz eso ahora si, no lo has hecho ya.
¿Cómo llego allí si no tengo auto?
La ciudad de Tucson ofrece tarifas de tránsito gratuitas todo el día.
Eso significa que puedes usar Sun Tran, Sun Express y Sun Link Streetcar de forma gratuita.
Planifica tu ruta aquí.
ENGLISH VERSION
Election day is here. (Finally! I'm looking at you Teresa with Vote Vote Vote who keeps texting.)
So, get out and make your voice heard.
Here's what you need to know.
What are polling hours?
Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6 and close at 7 p.m.
I got my ballot in the mail and forgot to send it. Is it too late?
No. Take it to your designated polling place and turn it in.
Where do I vote?
You have to go to your designated polling place to cast a vote. If you don't know where that is, go here and type in your address.
What do I need to bring?
In order to vote, your name must be on the roster at your polling place. (That's why you have to go to a certain one) And, you'll need a photo ID to prove it's you.
A valid photo ID includes your Arizona driver's license, identification card issued by the Arizona Motor Vehicles Division, tribal enrollment card, other forms of tribal identification or other identification issued by federal, state or local government.
If you do not have a photo ID, you'll need to bring two of the following: utility bill, bank statement, AZ vehicle registration, Indian census card, tribal enrollment card, property tax statement, insurance card, voter registration card, recorder's certificate, any mail sent to you with official election material logo or a valid federal, state or local government issued ID card.
If your photo ID does not have your current address, you may bring that along with one of the above listed items.
How do I know if my mail-in ballot was received?
Pima County has a handy tool to help you see the status of your ballot. It'll tell you where exactly it is in the process. Find that here.
What if I have to work?
Arizona law requires employers to give you paid time off to vote. That doesn't mean you get a whole day off.
The law only requires your employer to give you three consecutive hours either between the opening of polls and the start of your shift or the end of your shift and the closing of the polls. So, if the polls open at 6 a.m. and your shift starts at 8 a.m., your employer would be complying with the law by allowing you to come in at 9 a.m.
However, you do need to tell your boss in advance. So, do that now if you haven't already.
How do I get there if I don't have a car?
The City of Tucson is offering free transit fares all day.
That means you can ride Sun Tran, Sun Express and the Sun Link Streetcar free of charge.
Plan your route here.