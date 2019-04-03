El espectáculo "Corteo" de Cirque du Soleil se está presentando en la Arena del Centro de Convenciones de Tucsón hasta el domingo 7 de abril.
En la presentación, espere ver a acróbatas, bailarines, músicos y actores interpretar la historia de un payaso que se imagina su propio funeral en un ambiente de carnaval. La actuación celebra la vida a través de los flashbacks del payaso y su compañía con sus amigos.
“Corteo es una producción única donde tenemos 52 artistas de 18 nacionalidades diferentes. Es un grupo muy mixto con muchas habilidades diferentes", dijo Maxwell Batista, publicista del Cirque du Soleil.
La atmósfera teatral brinda una experiencia en vivo en la que el público podrá ver ambos lados del escenario y disfrutar de una mirada más cercana a los artistas, dijo Batista, y agregó que es por lo que se conoce al espectáculo.
''Es un espectáculo que te tocarán y moverán desde el principio hasta el final", agregó Batista.
Para boletos: cirquedusoleil.com/usa/tucson/corteo/buy-tickets
English version
Cirque du Soleil’s show “Corteo,” is currently running until Sunday, April 7.
At the show, expect to see acrobats, dancers, musicians and actors perform the story of a clown who pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere. The performance celebrates life through the clown’s flashbacks and his companionship with his friends.
“[Corteo] is a unique production where we have 52 performers from 18 different nationalities. It’s a very mixed group with a lot of different skills,” Maxwell Batista, Cirque du Soleil publicist, said.
The theatrical atmosphere brings a live experience where the audience will be able to see both sides of the stage and enjoy a closer look at the performers, Batista said, adding that it’s what the show is known for.
“[‘Corteo’] is a show you will be touched and moved from the beginning till the end,” Batista added.