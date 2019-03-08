Sentinel Peak-a-boo

Low hanging clouds obscure the top of “A” Mountain near downtown Tucson on Jan 6, 2019. There is a 50 percent chance of more showers in the area on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The storm system is expected to continue spreading rain and high elevation snow with extensive runoff from the Santa Catalinas and Rincon Mountains. A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

The City of Tucson has launched a survey to hopefully better understand how residents use "A" Mountain, a popular site that sees pedestrians, cyclists and motorists nearly every day.

Officials are gauging the public's interest in creating a car-free schedule or possibly restricting Sentinel Peak Road access to pedestrian and bike traffic on certain days.

The park is currently open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Take the survey in English at https://bit.ly/2ScZNN1 or in Spanish at https://bit.ly/2SxXfoX. The survey closes on April 30.

The city is also planning two open house meetings. The first is March 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the city council Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St. A second meeting occurs on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ward 6 office, 3202 E. 1st St.

