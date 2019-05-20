Ocotillo and Catalinas

An ocotillo bloom with the Catalina Mountains in the background. — Credit: Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

 Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star

Escuchaste bien. Está nevando en las montañas.

Quizá no lo suficiente como para hacer angelitos en la nieve, pero en alturas de 8,500 a 9,000 pies, la nieve continuará yendo y viniendo durante el día.

Hay lluvias acercándose a nuestra región durante la mañana y la tarde, junto con algunos vientos.

Máxima de hoy: 68

Baja: 49