Escuchaste bien. Está nevando en las montañas.
Quizá no lo suficiente como para hacer angelitos en la nieve, pero en alturas de 8,500 a 9,000 pies, la nieve continuará yendo y viniendo durante el día.
Snow?!?! You read that correctly. Snow showers will continue off and on throughout the day for elevations above 8500-9000ft! This image is from Mount. Lemmon. #azwx #snow pic.twitter.com/EyVKYL1JnL— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) May 20, 2019
Hay lluvias acercándose a nuestra región durante la mañana y la tarde, junto con algunos vientos.
Máxima de hoy: 68
Baja: 49