La posibilidad de lluvias dispersas continúa hoy y hasta mañana, seguida de otro sistema de tormentas.
Se espera que la tormenta ingrese desde la noche del martes hasta el miércoles, lo que traerá un clima más frío y algo de nieve en las partes más elevadas.
La temperatura en Tucsón podría alcanzar niveles de congelación el jueves y el viernes por la mañana.
Los funcionarios meteorológicos aconsejan a las personas que estén atentos a los caminos resbaladizos y los flujos de agua elevados en los lavados y arroyos que salen de las montañas Catalina.
Máxima de hoy: 64
Mínima: 47
Se espera que la tormenta ingrese desde la noche del martes hasta el miércoles, lo que traerá un clima más frío y algo de nieve en las partes más elevadas.
La temperatura en Tucsón podría alcanzar niveles de congelación el jueves y el viernes por la mañana.
Los funcionarios meteorológicos aconsejan a las personas que estén atentos a los caminos resbaladizos y los flujos de agua elevados en los lavados y arroyos que salen de las montañas Catalina.
Máxima de hoy: 64
Mínima: 47
Currently
|
Mostly Cloudy, 55.2
Wind 0 MPH SSW, 99% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
Precip. last hour 0.00 in, today 0.16 in
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 55.4
Wind 4 MPH SE, 10% chance precip.
90% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 56.7
Wind 5 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
87% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Overcast, 58.6
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Overcast, 60.0
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 1
|
12 pm: Overcast, 60.9
Wind 9 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 62.7
Wind 10 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 62.7
Wind 10 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 3
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 61.9
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 2
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 61.4
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 60.2
Wind 8 MPH W, 19% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 58.3
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 24% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Overcast, 56.3
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 24% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Overcast, 55.2
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 20% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 54.0
Wind 6 MPH SW, 19% chance precip.
71% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Overcast, 53.1
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Overcast, 52.8
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
Tuesday
|
12 am: Overcast, 52.2
Wind 6 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
73% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Overcast, 51.9
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Overcast, 51.6
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Overcast, 51.0
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Overcast, 50.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Overcast, 49.7
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 4% chance precip.
78% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Overcast, 48.9
Wind 5 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
80% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Overcast, 48.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 5% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 48.1
Wind 5 MPH SE, 4% chance precip.
82% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 50.7
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 3% chance precip.
75% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 53.7
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 56.5
Wind 8 MPH S, 2% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 3
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 58.9
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 2% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 3
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 61.6
Wind 9 MPH SSW, 2% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Overcast, 63.0
Wind 10 MPH SW, 5% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Overcast, 63.1
Wind 12 MPH SW, 6% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Overcast, 61.8
Wind 13 MPH SW, 6% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 pm: Overcast, 60.0
Wind 12 MPH SW, 18% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Overcast, 57.4
Wind 12 MPH SW, 22% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 55.2
Wind 11 MPH SW, 21% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 0