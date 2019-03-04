Dutch Bros. Coffee, the Oregon-born, hip and happening coffee shop with the sugar-sweet nice baristas, is expanding its reach in Tucson.
The company will open its second east side store — this one at 10105 E. Old Vail Road. Dutch Bros. introduced itself to Tucson with its first location last October at 120 S. Wilmot Road.
And while no date has been set, the company will head west this summer when it opens a store off Interstate 10 and Cortaro Farms Road in Marana. That store will be part of a medical plaza already under construction that will include a Serial Grillers restaurant.
Dutch Bros. is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Follow the store on Facebook.