Una mujer fue arrestada la mañana del domingo por los disparos a su esposo en su casa en el lado este de la ciudad, dijo la policía de Tucsón.

Leticia Freitag, de 46 años, llamó al 911 alrededor de las 8 a.m. del domingo diciendo que acababa de disparar a su esposo en su casa ubicada en la cuadra 7200 de East Elbow Bay Place, cerca de East Broadway y North Kolb Road.

Michael Freitag, de 48 años, fue llevado de urgencia al hospital, donde falleció, dijo la policía.

Por razón desconocidas, el marido se había estado quedando en otra parte, dijo la policía. Recibió los disparos al poco tiempo de haber regresado a la casa el domingo por la mañana.

Dos adolescentes que estaban dentro de la casa al momento de los disparos resultaron ilesos. El Departamento de Seguridad Infantil de Arizona tomó la custodia temporal de los adolescentes.

Leticia Freitag fue ingresada la cárcel del Condado Pima bajo sospecha de asesinato en segundo grado. No se proporcionó más información.

La policía pide que si alguien tiene información sobre el caso llame al 88-CRIME, una línea de información anónima.