El árbol navideño gigante se encenderá el viernes por la noche en una ceremonia que marcará el arranque de cinco semanas de festividades navideñas en el centro de Tucsón.
La iluminación del árbol por parte del Alcalde de Tucsón el viernes a las 5 p.m. en Plaza Jacome es sólo la primera de las muchas festividades planeadas por Downtown Tucson Partnership.
Para sumarse al espíritu, más de 55 edificios y 150 árboles serán iluminados con luces blancas y alrededor de 50 empresas tendrán escaparates decorados.
Desert Nights Downtown Lights es organizado anualmente por Downtown Tucson Partnership en un esfuerzo por alentar a las personas a comer, beber, comprar y jugar en el centro de la ciudad durante la época decembrina.
La ceremonia de encendido del árbol de este año contará con ocho grupos de mariachi juveniles, el Ballet Folklorico Tapatío y la presencia del alcalde Jonathan Rothschild para prender las luces.
Haz click aquí para obtener actualizaciones sobre los próximos eventos.
SI VAS
Qué: Ceremonia de iluminación del árbol de Navidad por parte del alcalde de Tucsón.
Cuándo: Viernes 23 de noviembre, de 5 a 7 p.m.
Dónde: Plaza Jacome, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Costo: Gratis.
ENGLISH VERSION
A giant holiday tree will be lit up Friday evening in a ceremony that kicks off a five-week holiday celebration downtown.
The Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony, at 5 p.m. in Jacome Plaza, is just the first of the many festivities planned by the Downtown Tucson Partnership.
To add to the spirit, more than 55 buildings and 150 trees are lit up in white lights and around 50 businesses will have decorated storefronts.
Desert Nights Downtown Lights is hosted annually by the partnership in an effort to encourage people to eat, drink, shop and play downtown for the holidays.
This year's tree lighting ceremony will include eight youth mariachi groups, Ballet Folklorico Tapatio and Mayor Jonathan Rothschild lighting the tree.
The community holiday tree will be displayed from Nov. 23 through the end of the year.
Go here for updates on upcoming events.
If you go
What: Mayor's Tree Lighting Ceremony
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23
Where: Jacome Plaza, 101 N. Stone Ave.
Cost: Free
Info: Go here