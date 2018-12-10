Kolb Road is back open after being closed from Irvington Road to Valencia Road due to a fatal collision.
The crash was caused by a vehicle making a U-turn on Kolb without yielding to oncoming traffic. A passenger in that car died on the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital.
The driver from the other vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to the hospital.
Everyone involved were adults. There is no more information at this time.
