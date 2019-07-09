Structure Fire

A carport in flames and spreading to another carport in the 4600 block of E. 19th Street in Tucson on July 9, 2019

Tucson fire crews are battling a fire involving at least six structures in midtown Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The fire started around 11:45 a.m. in a carport in the 4600 block of East 19th Street, near South Swan Road and East 22nd Street, and quickly spread to other structures nearby.

Nick Janton, a Tucson Fire spokesman, said the blaze spread to four carports, which are not attached to homes, and reached a duplex on 20th Street.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, Janton said. No other injuries have been reported.

Tucson police officers have closed South Swan Road from East Eastland Street to East 22nd Street. Motorists should use an alternate route.

This is an ongoing incident. No further information has been released.

A crew of Tucson Fire Department firefighters work on the roof of 4635 E. 20th while another squad hoses down a carport to the north on 19th St., while fighting a multiple residence fire that spread to four carports and one home, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson Fire Department units work from an alley to get water on a fire in back of one of four carports involved in a multi-structure fire on E. 19th and 20th streets, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Tucson Fire Department units try to get water on stubborn hotspots in a carport at 4635 E. 20th St., one of four carports and a house involved in a fire that also damaged structures on E. 19th St., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

