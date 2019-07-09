Tucson Fire Department units try to get water on stubborn hotspots in a carport at 4635 E. 20th St., one of four carports and a house involved in a fire that also damaged structures on E. 19th St., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
A crew of Tucson Fire Department firefighters work on the roof of 4635 E. 20th while another squad hoses down a carport to the north on 19th St., while fighting a multiple residence fire that spread to four carports and one home, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Tucson Fire Department units work from an alley to get water on a fire in back of one of four carports involved in a multi-structure fire on E. 19th and 20th streets, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.
Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.