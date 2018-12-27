We're in for a cold weekend, Tucson.
After mountain snow and a couple of rainy days in the Old Pueblo, today's high temperature is 60 degrees. Rain is also possible.
And come tomorrow, we'll see highs in the low 50s.
A Freeze Watch is also in effect for many areas through Pima and Pinal counties this weekend. Freeze watches are put in place when there is a "potential for significant, widespread freezing temperatures" within the next day or so, the National Weather Service says.
Areas, including Tucson, could see low temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s — the coldest so far this winter — beginning Friday night.
So, make sure you're protecting your pipes, plants, and pets, as the Tucson Fire Department says. Also make sure you grab a warm jacket before heading out!
A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place for mountain locations in Southeast Arizona due to snow.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for "any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow, is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning," the National Weather Service says.
And if you're hoping to get up Mount Lemmon to build some snowmen, the road is currently open as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Keep in mind that road conditions are subject to change.
Drivers are advised to watch for snow and ice.
For updates on Pima County road conditions for Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, call 520-547-7510.