La policía de Tucsón continúa la búsqueda del conductor de un automóvil que se pasó una luz roja y se estrelló contra otro auto la madrugada del domingo, matando a dos personas.
El accidente entre un Honda Accord dorado 2002 y un Nissan Sentra 2018 negro ocurrió en East Speedway en North Wilmot Road alrededor de las 2:30 a.m. del domingo, dijo la policía de Tucsón.
Meghan Clevenger, de 24 años y conductora del Accord, murió en el lugar.
Su pasajero, Ángel Vega, de 20 años, murió poco tiempo después en el hospital.
El conductor del Sentra huyó del lugar de los hechos.
Los detectives pudieron determinar que Clevenger y Vega se dirigían hacia el oeste en Speedway y cruzaron la intersección en una luz verde cuando el conductor del Sentra pasó la luz roja mientras se dirigía hacia el norte por Wilmot, chocando con el Accord, decía un comunicado de prensa de la policía de Tucsón.
El conductor del Sentra viajaba a alta velocidad al momento del choque y escapó de la escena antes de que llegara la policía.
La policía de Tucsón solicita que cualquier persona con información sobre el conductor llame al 88-CRIME.
ENGLISH VERSION
Tucson police continue their search for a driver in a car that ran a red light and crashed into another car early Sunday, killing two people.
The crash between a gold 2002 Honda Accord and a black 2018 Nissan Sentra happened on East Speedway at North Wilmot Road about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Tucson police say.
Meghan Clevenger, 24, the driver of the Accord, died at the scene.
Her passenger, Angel Vega, 20, died a short time later at the hospital.
The driver of the Sentra fled the wreck.
Detectives were able to determine that Clevenger and Vega were headed west on Speedway and were crossing through the intersection on a green light when the Sentra's driver ran the red light while going north on Wilmot, smashing into the Accord, a Tucson police news release said.
The driver of the Sentra was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, and ran away from the crash before police arrived.
Tucson police ask that anyone with information about the driver call 88-CRIME.