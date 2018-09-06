El Departamento de Policía de Tucson está pidiendo ayuda para encontrar a un hombre armado que robó a varios empleados en un restaurante en junio.
En el incidente del 12 de junio, el pistolero ingresó por una puerta trasera a la que forzó el acceso y confrontó a los empleados con una pistola, dijo el departamento.
El pistolero le ordenó a un empleado que atara con cinta adhesiva a todos los compañeros de trabajo antes de que los forzaran a entrar en un refrigerador.
Sus teléfonos celulares junto con varios miles de dólares fueron tomados del restaurante en 5220 S. Nogales Highway.
El pistolero huyó en una Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab roja que tenía una caja de herramientas blanca o plateada en la caja, dijo el departamento.
Se solicita a cualquier persona con información sobre el incidente o la identidad del hombre que llame a 88-CRIME, una línea de información anónima.
ENGLISH VERSION
Tucson Police Department is asking for assistance finding a gunman who robbed several employees at a restaurant in June.
In the June 12 incident, the gunman entered through a rear gate he forced access to and confronted employees with a handgun, the department said.
The gunman ordered an employee to duct tape all co-workers before they were forced into a cooler.
Their cell phones along with several thousand dollars were taken from the restaurant at 5220 S. Nogales Highway.
The gunman fled in a red Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab with a white or silver toolbox in the truck bed, the department said.
Anyone with information about the incident or the man's identity is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.