Estados Unidos tiene un problema de racismo. ¿Cómo lo sé? Lo discutimos; todo el tiempo discutimos sobre eso. Nuestros medios de comunicación tienen ejemplos diarios de intolerancia y prejuicio, nuestros líderes denuncian la división o la utilizan para fines políticos, nuestro arte se aferra a él y a nuestras naturalezas en conflicto. Y esa es la parte buena, creo –la de la discusión, no la del racismo¬¬–, porque sólo reconociendo lo peor de nosotros podemos sacar lo mejor.
En ese jaloneo entre los más altos ideales y los instintos básicos, Norteamérica se hace más fuerte. Compadezco a los pobres ciudadanos de buen corazón de países en los que nunca se habla de racismo. Muy tarde se vienen a enterar de que están rodeados de amigos y vecinos que ven a un extraño necesitado y sólo pueden responder con odio y desprecio.
Si hablas español y quieres perder la fe en la raza, nomás checa las noticias compartidas en las redes sociales sobre la reciente caravana de migrantes de Centroamérica. La semana pasada hubo confrontaciones físicas en Tijuana, cuando el primer grupo de inmigrantes que llegó a la frontera se encontró con una agresiva resistencia.
En un grupo abierto de Facebook, algunos en los comentarios dejaron ir la vieja cantaleta antiinmigrante de que “si yo me comporto así en su país … ¿cómo crees que ellos me tratarían?”.
Algunos llamaron animales, perros y cucarachas a los hondureños. Una persona pedía a los cárteles mexicanos de la droga que “regresen a esos pendejos en bolsas o en partes a su pais ponganse pilas”.
Uno puede decir que las emociones eran intensas después de los enfrentamientos violentos, pero aun en lugares donde lo único que los inmigrantes hacían era formarse en los puertos de entrada para ser procesados como peticionarios de asilo había virulentos comentarios racistas.
En Ciudad Juárez, frontera con El Paso, los comentarios en Facebook sobre una nota de migrantes cubanos que eran transportados a albergues por las temperaturas congelantes de las madrugadas incluían joyas como: “Y para eso usaron ambulancia, ya ni la chingan, que caminen los huevones que peladitas se las ponen”.
Una usuaria compartió un mensaje largo, que dijo que no era suyo sino que circulaba por las redes sociales en Chihuahua, que en una parte decía: “No vengas a exigir / que ni a nuestros hijos les permitimos exigirnos algo / exígele a tu gobierno / a tu gente / a tu lugar / aquí no lo vamos a permitir / Llegaste al Estado Grande”.
En otra publicación, un hombre decía que estaba harto de oír y leer sobre los migrantes de la caravana y hacía una sugerencia escalofriante: “Lo que deberíamos hacer es tirar las mayas del puente y aventarlos …. o darles Zyklon B en postres para que acepten tragarselo y se mueran de una vez …”. Quisiera decir que la referencia al infame pesticida usado durante el Holocausto es la única publicación con ideas nazis que vi, pero no.
Más cerca de Tucsón, en la página de Facebook del periódico sonorense El Imparcial había comentarios que hacían eco a esos sentimientos, llamando basura y pandilleros a los inmigrantes. Cuestionaban por qué las autoridades los estaban ayudando, por qué el gobierno no atiende de la misma forma a “los nuestros” e incluso por qué el dinero que se utilizó en proporcionarles camiones no se gastaba mejor en reparar las carreteras.
Aunque hay reacciones en contra de este tipo de publicaciones, esos comentarios son menos y mucho más espaciados. En su mayoría, todo es un discurso de odio dirigido a los inmigrantes.
Hay una desconexión gigante aquí, puesto que –estadísticamente hablando– la mayoría de la gente que comenta tiene al menos a un familiar o amigo viviendo en Estados Unidos de forma ilegal.
Me pregunto si lo consideran subhumano.
O te da risa o te causa enojo cuando ves a los mexicanos utilizar, palabra por palabra, los mismos argumentos y descalificativos que usan con ellos.
Entonces, ¿lo bueno es que la xenofobia une a la gente? ¿Que los nacionalistas de todo el mundo pueden iniciar un boletín centralizado? No. Pero México puede, ojalá, aprender de Estados Unidos en este tema, tanto lo que estamos haciendo bien como lo que seguimos haciendo mal.
Toca a los mexicanos que creen en los derechos humanos, quienes entienden que el prejuicio es un cáncer, empujar con fuerza y hablar de los sentimientos venenosos que la caravana migrante ha revelado.
Esta es una oportunidad para hacerle frente al racismo y clasismo en la sociedad mexicana, mismos que siguen limitando las oportunidades para los de piel oscura y los indígenas, y no sólo en las telenovelas.
México también debería voltear a ver a la mejor fuerza de combate del mundo reducida a instaladores de alambre de púas a lo largo de la frontera y reflexionar sobre la definición del uso excesivo de la fuerza y lo absurdo que es todo eso. Esos gringos locos otra vez.
No hay necesidad de odiar, basta con entender que en la caravana hay gente buena y gente que quiere aprovecharse del sistema. Pero no son animales, no son una plaga, no son invasores. Son sólo gente.
Pongamos eso en Facebook.
ENGLISH VERSION
The U.S. has a problem with racism. How do I know this? We argue about it; all the time we argue about it. Our media has daily examples of bigotry and prejudice, our leaders decry division or stoke it for political gain, our art grapples with it and our conflicted natures. This is a good thing, though — the discussion part, not the racist part — because only through recognizing the worst in us can we raise up the best within.
In that push and pull between our highest ideals and basest instincts, America grows stronger. Pity the poor goodhearted citizens of countries that never talk about racism. They find out too late that they are surrounded by friends and neighbors who see a stranger in need and can only respond with hate and contempt.
If you speak Spanish and want to lose your faith in la raza, just check out any news story shared on social media about the recent migrant caravan from Central America. Last week there were physical confrontations in Tijuana as the first group of migrants that made it to the border was met with angry resistance.
On an open Facebook group, commenters trotted out the old anti-immigrant chestnut that, “If I behaved like this in their country ... how do you think they would treat me?”
Some called Hondurans animals, dogs and cockroaches. One commenter requested the Mexican cartels get involved and “send these pendejos back to their countries, in bags or in pieces.”
You may say that emotions were running high after the violent clashes, but even in places where all immigrants were doing was lining up at the ports of entry to be processed as asylum seekers, there were still virulently racist comments.
In Juárez, across the border from El Paso, Facebook comments on a story about Cuban migrants being transported to shelters because of icy overnight conditions included such gems as, “For that they used an ambulance ... have those lazy bastards walk, they make it too easy for them.”
Another commenter shared a long message, which she said was not hers but making the rounds on social media in Chihuahua, that included the following: “Don’t come here to demand ... make demands of your government, of your people, of your place. We will not allow that here. You’ve arrived at the Big State.”
Another story had a chilling suggestion: “I’m up to here of listening or reading about these sons of bitches, what we should do is take down the barriers on the bridge and thrown them off ... or give them dessert with Zyklon B so they eat it and die already.” I’d like to say that name-checking the infamous pesticide used during the Holocaust was the only post with Nazi imagery, but I can’t.
Closer to Tucson, comments on the Facebook page for the northern Sonora paper El Imparcial echoed these sentiments, calling immigrants trash and gang members. They questioned why the authorities were helping them, why the government didn’t care the same way for “our own,” even how the money spent on busing the migrants could be used on fixing the roads.
While there is some pushback on these postings, those comments are few and far between. Mostly, it’s all hate speech directed at immigrants.
There is a gigantic disconnect here, as most of the people posting — statistically speaking — have at least one family member or friend living in the U.S. illegally.
Who, I doubt, they would consider subhuman.
You either laugh or go mad at seeing Mexicans use the same word-for-word arguments and slander used on them.
So, is the upside that xenophobia brings people together? That nationalists throughout the world can start a centralized newsletter? No. But Mexico can hopefully learn from the U.S. on this one, both what we’re doing well and what we keep getting wrong.
It is up to Mexicans who believe in human rights, who understand that prejudice is a cancer, to push back hard and talk about all the poisonous feelings that the migrant caravan has unleashed.
It is as an opportunity to address the racism and classism in Mexican society, which continues to limit opportunity for dark-skinned and indigenous people — and not just on Mexican soap operas.
Mexico should also look at the world’s best fighting force, reduced to installing concertina wire along the border, and reflect on the definition of “overkill” and how silly it all is. Those crazy gringos at it again.
How there’s no need to hate, just understand that there are good people in the caravan and people who want to take advantage of the system. But they are not animals, they are not pests, they are not an invasion. They are just people.
Let’s post that on Facebook.