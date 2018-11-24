One man was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting outside south-side BK Tacos and Hot Dogs shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, authorities said.
One of the men was found shot in the parking lot when officers arrived, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman. The popular restaurant is at 5118 S. 12th Ave.
The man, said to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Officers learned from witnesses that a second man was in a vehicle south of the restaurant. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and remained there as of Friday night, Dugan said.
He said the men were in the parking lot when at least two other men approached them. There was a short verbal altercation before gunshots were heard.
Officers are still searching for the men who fled the scene. Gang detectives were among the personnel at the scene, Dugan said, adding that the incident appeared to be gang-related.