A man was killed after his car was swept away in floodwater just south of Tucson Sunday night, officials say.
The man has been identified as 46-year-old Mark Neely.
Rural Metro Fire responded to a call of a vehicle in a wash in the 11000 block of South Old Nogales Highway, near East Lumber Street, around 7:30 p.m. last night, according to Battalion Chief John Walka.
Neely was driving on South Old Nogales Highway when he drove around a barricade and was swept into a flooded street, Walka said. The vehicle was then swept downstream into a wash.
The vehicle later flipped while in the wash, Walka said. The floodwater pushed the vehicle half a mile, a news release from Rural Metro Fire said.
Rescue crews attempted to enter the area, but the water was too high and running too fast, Walka said. At the time, crews did not know if anyone was in the car.
Crews had to wait around two hours for the water to begin receding, which is when Neely was found, Walka said.
This is the second fatality caused by floodwater the summer.
Flash flood safety tips
Check the forecast
Before you head out, check the weather forecast for expected storm activity. Floods can be caused by rainfall miles away.
Avoid afternoon hikes
If you go hiking, only hike in the morning. Storms usually occur in the afternoons and evenings.
Don't risk it
If you see dark clouds or lightning, or if you hear thunder, pack up and go home. Flooding happens suddenly and without warning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department warned.
Avoid areas prone to flooding
Stream beads, narrow canyons and washes are all subject to flooding. Also, if you see an area with flash flood warning signs posted, be extra cautious.
Avoid flowing water
Do not cross any flowing water or flooded trails, in your car or on foot. If there's flowing water, find another route.
Move to higher ground
If you see or hear a flood coming, don't try to outrun it. Search and move to higher ground as quickly as you can.