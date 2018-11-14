U.S. troops sealed off two lanes at a Nogales port of entry Wednesday, as they continued to hang razor wire on the border fence.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Arizona Daily Star, but the Nogales International reported members of the military used steel containers to seal off two of the downtown port of entry's six vehicle lanes Wednesday morning.
Federal police dressed in riot gear appeared to be practicing for a future confrontation in one of the closed lanes Wednesday morning, the Nogales International reported.
The CBP office that oversees West Texas and New Mexico warned travelers of longer wait-times at ports of entry in the region, the Associated Press reported.
Officials said Wednesday that specially-trained officers from the El Paso and Tornillo ports in Texas and New Mexico's Santa Teresa port are being deployed to California and Arizona in preparation for the arrival of an approaching caravan of migrants from Central America. The first group reached Tijuana on Tuesday, the AP reported.
El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha says the deployment will affect the agency's travel and trade operations in West Texas and New Mexico. Some lanes at the ports will close and processing times are expected to increase.