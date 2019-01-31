The 2019 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase has clusters of predominant themes and special interests, most of which are linked by GemRide, a free shuttle. Here is a list of shows open to the public organized under their shuttle.
For more information, including hours of service and frequency service, go to GemRide.com or download the mobile app for the showcase. The mobile app also gives users notifications as they enter different areas on the shuttle, in their vehicle or on the streetcar, with information on nearby shows, restaurants and other information.
DOWNTOWN GEM LOOP
Park at the downtown Mercado parking hub, 201 S. Linda Ave., or at one of the four 24/7 downtown garages and catch the shuttle that connects the east and west sides of downtown with access to restaurants and other shows.
African Art Village, 869-7895
- 301 S. Linda Ave., directly south of the Mercado shuttle and parking hub
- When: Feb. 2-17, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Beads, carvings, artifacts, art, antiques
GIGM Globex Gem & Mineral Show, 251-1800
- Red Lion Inn & Suites, 222 S. Freeway Ave., gigmshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-16, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, mountings, findings, minerals, beads, fossils, carvings, lapidary, crystals, specimens, finished jewelry, fine jewelry, silver, metaphysical
Rapa River Gem & Mineral Show, 256-2079
- 292 S. Freeway Ave., rapariver.com
- When: Feb. 1-17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, beads, fossils, carvings, mountings, findings, crystals, finished jewelry, fine jewelry, watches, diamonds, silver, rocks
Pueblo Gem & Mineral Show, (310) 586-6816
- Ramada by Wyndham Tucson, 777 W. Cushing St. at the freeway, pueblogemshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-13, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, finished jewelry, pearls, lapidary, crystals, fine jewelry, silver, metaphysical, Brazilian crystal, lapidary equipment, African, Native American, diamonds, mineral specimens
GIGM Quality Inn Gem Mineral & Metaphysical Show, 251-1800
- Quality Inn, 750 W. Starr Pass Blvd., gigmshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-16, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, mountings, findings, minerals, beads, fossils, carvings, lapidary, crystals, specimens, finished jewelry, fine jewelry, silver, metaphysical
GIGM Show-Howard Johnson Gem and Mineral Show, 251-1800
- Howard Johnson Inn Downtown, 1010 S. Freeway Road , gigmshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-16, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, beads, fossils, carvings, lapidary, crystals, specimens, finished jewelry, fine jewelry, silver, metaphysical, Brazilian crystal
Tucson Showplace, (262) 377-1181
- 1530 S. Freeway Ave.
- When: Feb. 2-17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and by appointment
- What: Gemstones, minerals, fossils, lapidary, crystals, specimens, rocks
22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, & Gem Show
- Carpeted showcase tent, northeast corner of 22nd Street and Interstate 10
- When: Now through Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 22ndStreet.Show
- What: Minerals, fine mineral specimens, fossils, dinosaurs, museum finds, artifacts, common and rare meteorites, gems, gemstones, opals, emeralds, pearls, turquoise, jewelry, gold, silver, copper, fine jewelry, handmade jewelry, findings, beads, crystals, metaphysical, carvings, mountings, lapidary tools, supplies, equipment, artisan knives and industrial art
- Parking: $3 weekdays, $5 weekend days
Sonoran Glass Art Show, 884-7814
- Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th St., sonoranglassartshow.com
- When: Feb. 6-7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 8, 10 a.m.-9:45 p.m.; Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Beads, glass art, finished jewelry, sculpture, tools, supplies, equipment
JG&M Expo Simpson Street, 889-1840
- 601 W. Simpson St., tucson.jgmexpo.com
- When: Feb. 1-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- What: Beads, glass art, finished jewelry, sculpture, tools, supplies, equipment
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, 322-5773
- Tucson Convention Center (Granada Street entrance), 260 S. Church Ave., tgms.org
- When: Feb. 14-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, fossils, lapidary, finished jewelry, fine jewelry
Arizona Mineral & Fossil Show, (505) 867-0425
- Hotel Tucson City Center, 475 N. Granada Ave., mzexpos.com
- When: Feb. 2-15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, specimens, meteorites, rocks, lapidary and lapidary supplies
Fine Minerals International Show, 792-8500
- 450 N. Granada Ave.
- When: Feb. 1-Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, lapidary, art
Granada Avenue Mineral Show, (516) 623-3800
- 350 N. Granada Ave.
- When: Feb. 1-17, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, carvings, crystals, specimens
The Granada Gallery, 622-1223
- 338 N. Granada Ave., granada-gallery.com
- When: Now through Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Fine natural design, mineral and fossil art, unique jewelry, Paraiba tourmaline, Uruguayan amethyst, Canadian ammolite.
MINERAL & FOSSIL LOOP
Park at downtown Mercado hub, 201 S. Linda Ave.
Main Avenue Fossil and Mineral Show, 889-1840
- 1202 N. Main Ave., mainavegemshow.com
- When: Feb. 2-16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, beads, crystals, specimens, finished jewelry, metaphysical, rocks
Tucson’s Hidden Gem Show
- 707 N. Main Ave. (formerly Samora Minerals and Amber Co. Warehouse), tucsonshiddengem.com
- When: Now through Feb. 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, cabs, jewelry and crystals
Executive Inn (Fortuna) Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, 791-7551
- Fortuna Inn & Suites, 333 W. Drachman St., aaamineral.com/en/show
- When: Now through Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
- What: Treasures, trinkets, gems, fossils, minerals and stones from all over the world
American Indian Exposition, 248-5849
- Quality Inn Flamingo Downtown, 1300 N. Stone Ave., usaindianinfo.com
- Now through Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- What: Demonstrating American Indian artists sharing their tribal crafts. More than 150 tribal nations’ authentic crafts, plus major collections of antique seed beads and turquoise stones from 30 mines
Madagascar Minerals Gem Show, 882-8884
- 201 W. Lester St.
- When: Now through Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, fossils, carvings, lapidary, crystals, specimens, metaphysical, rocks
Just Minerals Event, (407) 353-1194
- Elks Lodge 385, 1800 N. Oracle Road
- When: Feb. 3-5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Mineral specimens
1801 Oracle Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show, 815-8286
- 1801 N. Oracle Road
- When: Now through Feb. 18, 9 a.m-6 p.m.
- What: Mineral specimens from all over the world, fossils, carvings, gemstones, crystals, rocks
La Fuente de Piedras Mineral Show, 755-1525
- 1735 N. Oracle Road
- When: Now through Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals and fossils from around the world, decorator specimens, collector specimens
The Mineral City, (720) 318-8933
- 516 W. Lester St.
- When: Feb. 1-11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Minerals; onsite prep lab and custom acrylic base service
Mineral & Fossil Co-op Show, 617-0207
- 1635 N. Oracle Road
- When: Feb. 1-17, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, crystals, artifacts, rocks, tools
Mineral & Fossil Marketplace, 207-9668
- 1333 N. Oracle Road, mfmshow.com
- When: Feb. 2-15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, specimens, meteorites, rocks, lapidary and lapidary supplies
Feather, Fire, and Ice Artisan Show at Historic Monterey Court, 990-0400
- 505 W. Miracle Mile
- When: Feb. 1-17, noon-8 p.m.
Tucson’s New Mineral Show
- 1102 W. Grant Road
- When: Feb. 5-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Mineral specimens — old collection pieces and those newly mined from source — gem crystals, gold specimens, diamond crystals, rare minerals, decorator minerals and display minerals, copper bookends
The Gem and Jewelry Show on Grant, (847) 922-4613
- Grand Luxe Hotel & Resort, 1365 W. Grant Road, srgjshows.com
- When: Now through Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- What: Vintage gems, ancient artifacts, beads, jewelry, ethnographic art
Fossil & Mineral Alley at Days Inn Tucson City Center
- 665 N. Freeway Ave. (at St. Mary’s Road)
- When: Feb. 2-Feb. 15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, fossils, specimens, meteorites, rocks, lapidary and lapidary supplies
KINO GEM LOOP
Parking lot is south of the Banner-University Medical Center South, 2701 E. Milber St.
Kino Sports Complex Gem Show
- Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way, kinogemshow.com
- When: Now through Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- What: Rocks, fossils, gemstones, minerals, lapidary equipment, jewelry, beads, arts and crafts
JG&M Expo Michigan Street, 889-1840
- 3300 E. Michigan St., jgmexpo.com/tucson
- When: Feb. 1-Feb. 16, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, beads, jewelry, amber, findings, carvings
JOGS Gem & Jewelry Show, (213) 629-3030
- Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road, jogsshow.com
- When: Now through Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- What: Gemstones, minerals, beads, carvings, mountings, findings, crystals, artifacts, finished jewelry, demonstrations, art, fine jewelry, classes/workshops, gold, silver, metaphysical, meteorites
Best Bead Show, (610) 909-2674
- Stay Tucson Inn & Suites, 5251 S. Julian Drive
- When: Feb. 1-5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Beads, crystals, finished jewelry, gemstones, silver, supplies, mountings, findings, art, tools, glass, classes/workshops, demonstrations
Arizona Independent Warehouse Show
- 1500 E. Apache Park Place (off Benson Highway between Kino Parkway and Ajo Way), therockwarehouse.com
- When: Now through Feb. 17, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- What: Amethyst, citrine, quartz, Peruvian butterflies, pyrite, Peruvian minerals, rough rose quartz, thumbnail minerals, mineral and fossil bookends and slabs, Chinese marble vases, ornaments
CASINO DEL SOL EXPRESS
Park in the downtown Mercado and Kino parking areas. All shows at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road. For more information, visit colorsofthestone.com or call 530-274-2222.
Colors of the Stone
- When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: A new gem show promoting gem cutters, mineral dealers, and jewelry designers
To Bead True Blue
- When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Beads, jewelry supplies, gemstones, findings, glass, handmade finished jewelry, tools, gold, antique, silver, ethnographic art, demonstrations, classes/workshops, minerals, lapidary
The Tucson Bead & Design Show
- When: Feb. 2-9, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Beads, gemstones, findings, handmade art, jewelry, gold, silver, antique, lapidary, ethnographic art, jewelry supplies, tools, classes/workshops, demonstrations, findings, glass
AROUND TOWN
Kent’s Tools, 461-1350
- 2745 N. First Ave., near Glenn Street
- When: Now through Feb. 18, 9:30a.m.-7 p.m.
- What: Vendors will include Acacia Jewelry and Minerals, Mudslingers Pottery and Jewelry, Bead Blessings, and Odie’s Cabochons and Jewelry
Miners Co-op Rock Show, info@minerscooprockshow.com
- Mike Jacobs Sports Park parking lot, 6901 N. Casa Grande Highway (Interstate-10 eastbound frontage between Ina and Orange Grove roads; road construction is causing closures and limitations at the Ina and Orange Grove roads exits), minerscooprockshow.com
- When: Feb. 1-17, 8:30 a.m.-sunset.
- What: Buy directly from miners, rockhounds, lapidary professionals, cutters, dealers and collectors
The Westward Look Show, (509) 998-5987
- Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort & Spa, 245 E. Ina Road
- When: Feb. 8-10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Feb. 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- What: Minerals, specimens
Whole Bead Show, (530) 265-2725
- Viscount Suites Hotel, 4855 E. Broadway
- When: Feb. 1, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; Feb. 2-5, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- What: Beads, gemstones, vintage beads, glass beads, findings, Czech glass, handmade beads, buttons, African beads, amber, coral, classes