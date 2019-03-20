In addition to an online survey, the City of Tucson is hoping to meet with Tucsonans to better understand how the community uses “A” Mountain.
The city recently announced a new location for the March 20 meeting. At 5:30 p.m., city staff will meet with Tucsonans in the Rillito Meeting Room at the City of Tucson Housing and Community Development Community Resource Center, 320 N. Commerce Park Loop.
A second meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21 in the Ward 6 Office, 3202 E. First Street.
An online survey can be found at http://tucne.ws/15yj or in Spanish at http://tucne.ws/15yk through April 30.
The city is hoping to see how Tucsonans feel about possible car-free times on “A” Mountain or days where the road would be restricted to pedestrians and bicyclists.