Four people were killed in a crash on Interstate 10 northwest of Tucson, officials say.
Four others sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Captain Mark Velasquez of the Avra Valley Fire District.
Westbound lanes of I-10 are currently closed at Marana Road, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Traffic is being diverted to the frontage road, ADOT said.
Eastbound lanes have since reopened.
The crash happened shortly after 12 p.m. Friday afternoon and involved at least five vehicles, including a semi and an RV, Velasquez said. A news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash involved six vehicles.
According to the release, DPS issued an Attempt To Locate for a reckless driver eastbound on I-10. Minutes later, that driver crossed the median and struck an SUV head on.
A semi truck then crashed into that wreck, creating a chain reaction.
One of the cars involved was a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office transport van, DPS said. Two deputies and a prisoner were in the van, but were not seriously injured.
It is unknown when westbound lanes will reopen, but an extended closure is expected, ADOT said.
Eastbound is closed at Picacho Peak Road, milepost 219. Westbound is closed at Pinal Airpark Road, milepost 232.
Delay travel or use an alternate route.#aztraffic #Tucson pic.twitter.com/JoIqICK6Go