Blake Barksdal y su esposa Susan, de 56 y 59 años, respectivamente, habían sido arrestados en Nueva York el 24 de mayo bajo sospecha de asesinato en primer grado ocurrido en Tucsón.

 Departamento de Policía de Tucsón

READ IN ENGLISH

Las autoridades federales ofrecen una recompensa de $10,000 dólares por información que conduzca al arresto de una pareja que escapó mientras era transportada a Tucsón para enfrentar cargos de asesinato de un hombre de 72 años.

Blane Barksdale, de 56 años, y su esposa Susan, de 59, "vencieron" a dos oficiales de seguridad en Blanding, Utah, cerca de la región de Four Corners, y se dirigieron al área de St. Johns, Arizona, el lunes al rededor de las 11:00 p.m. Estaban siendo extraditados después de que en mayo se les arrestara en Nueva York en relación con el asesinato de Frank Bligh, de 72 años, según un comunicado de prensa de la policía de Tucsón.

Se proporcionaron pocos detalles sobre cómo escaparon de los guardias de seguridad privados que los transportaban a través del país en un vehículo, pero el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado Pima dijo que estaba suspendiendo el uso de la compañía Security Transport Services Inc., que tiene un contrato de $120,000 dólares al año, y queda pendiente de revisión del incidente.

El Servicio de Alguaciles de EE. UU. ha estado analizando docenas de avisos y su validez desde que se informó del escape, dijo el vice mariscal de Estados Unidos, Michael Adams.

Si bien no estaba claro si habían obtenido armas de fuego o tomado alguna de los guardias, Adams advirtió que la ciudadanía debería considerarlos personas armadas y peligrosas. Las alertas de radio enviadas por las agencias policiales de Arizona dijeron que los dos fugitivos tomaron las armas de los guardias.

Los Barksdale enfrentan cargos de homicidio en primer grado, robo en primer grado, incendio provocado, daño criminal grave y robo de autos.

El 24 de mayo, las autoridades encontraron a la pareja en un vehículo recreativo en un estacionamiento de Henrietta, Nueva York, y los arrestaron sin incidentes.

Imagen de la alerta a los conductores en el I-10 en Phoenix sobre la fuga de la pareja de presos que era transportada a Tucsón.

No hay indicios de que los fugitivos viajaran al Condado Pima, dijo el departamento del alguacil. Fueron vistos por última vez en una camioneta Sierra GMC roja, que las alertas de radio decían que pertenecían a un ex vecino de la pareja. Los letreros digitales en las carreteras de todo Arizona el miércoles mostraron alertas sobre la pareja de fugitivos.

Los Barksdale, que venían del norte del estado de Nueva York, pasaron la noche del domingo en una cárcel del condado en Monticello, Utah, dijo el sheriff del Condado San Juan, Jason Torgerson. Torgerson no se enteró de la fuga en Blanding hasta horas después. Todavía no sabe exactamente dónde o cómo sucedió, dijo.

La noticia provocó cierto pánico en la pequeña ciudad de Blanding de 3,600 residentes, porque los fugitivos estaban sueltos en la comunidad. Torgerson dijo que desde entonces han corrido la voz de que los fugitivos ya no están en Utah, pero aún está pidiendo a los residentes del condado que estén atentos.

Los funcionarios encargados de hacer cumplir la ley dijeron que no tenían detalles sobre la fuga y remitieron las consultas a la empresa Security Transport Services, con sede en Topeka, Kansas. Cuando se contactó por teléfono, un empleado dijo que la compañía esperaba obtener más información de los dos guardias involucrados el jueves.

En lo que va de 2019, la compañía transportó a 70 reclusos al Condado Pima, lo que le costó al condado $88,500, dijo el departamento del alguacil. En años anteriores, la compañía transportaba a unos 100 reclusos para el Condado Pima cada año.

El departamento dijo que la razón por la que utiliza un contratista privado para transportar prisioneros de regreso a Tucsón se debe al "costo de la extradición". La última extradición manejada por un empleado del sheriff le costó al departamento $2,500, dijo la agencia.

Las diversas agencias involucradas, incluido el FBI, no revelaron si la pareja viajaba restringida durante su transporte a través del país, por qué la ruta desde Nueva York pasó a través de Utah rural o cómo superaron a los guardias.

Los registros judiciales en línea muestran que Blane Barksdale ha pasado un tiempo en una prisión federal y en el Departamento de Correcciones de Arizona. Fue sentenciado a 10 años en una prisión federal en Kentucky en 2003 por ser parte de una organización de tráfico de marihuana. Fue sentenciado a mediados de la década de 1980 a 10 años en una prisión estatal por condenas por drogas y robo en el Condado Pima.

Blane Barksdale se describe como de 6 pies y 5 pulgadas de alto, pesa 265 libras, tiene ojos azules, cabello castaño y numerosos tatuajes en sus brazos y manos. Podría estar usando el nombre, Jeffrey Robert Fehrenbach, como un alias, dijo el Servicio de Alguaciles.

Susan Barksdale se describe como de 5 pies y 7 pulgadas de alto, con un peso de 110 libras.

Se solicita a cualquier persona con información que llame de inmediato a la línea de información del FBI al 1-800-225-5324, a la línea anónima 88-CRIME o al 911.

Los reporteros Shaq Davis, del Arizona Daily Star, y Brady McCombs, de Associated Press en Salt Lake City, contribuyeron a este reporte.

Tags