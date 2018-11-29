Organizaciones no lucrativas planean rentar habitaciones de hotel para ayudar a ubicar a las familias de migrantes que llegan a Tucsón y evitar así que algunas de ellas sean dejadas por el Servicio de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE) en estaciones locales de autobús.
“Los albergues están llenos ahora”, dijo Teresa Cavendish, directora de operaciones de Servicios Comunitarios Católicos. “Esperamos que esto sea una ayuda suficiente para el ICE de manera que no tengan que llevar gente a la estación de autobuses o liberarlos en la calle”.
En octubre, agentes del Sector Tucsón de la Patrulla Fronteriza arrestaron a 1,163 padres de familia y a sus hijos, 170 más que en el mismo periodo del año pasado. En Yuma, los agentes aprehendieron a 2,625 familias, 880 más que en el mismo periodo del 2017. Otros 861 papás se presentaron por sí mismos con sus hijos durante octubre en puertos de entrada de Arizona.
Generalmente se da un aumento en el número de detenciones en esta época del año, dijo Cavendish, pero el número actual de familias está “por encima de cualquier cosa que yo haya visto en los pasados 4 años”.
Por lo menos 70 papás varones y sus hijos fueron dejados por agentes del ICE en la estación de Greyhound de Tucsón entre lunes y martes. Al menos otras 20 a 30 familias fueron dejadas en Phoenix, de acuerdo con Leah Sarat, del Proyecto de Restauración en Phoenix.
A las organizaciones sin fines de lucro les dijeron que esto era parte de una nueva práctica en la que el ICE daría prioridad en los albergues a los inmigrantes más vulnerables: mujeres viajando con niños y papás viajando con niños de 3 años o menores. Los papás viajando con niños más grandes serían liberados afuera de la oficina del ICE o dejados en la estación de autobuses.
Gretchen López, coordinadora del Proyecto Inn (Inn Project), dijo que fue a la estación de autobuses la tarde del lunes después de recibir una llamada de empleados del Greyhound. Encontró ahí a unos 20 migrantes.
“Pude llevar a la mayoría a un albergue y a una segunda ubicación operada por el Proyecto Inn”, dijo. “Hasta ahora, entre varios albergues no se ha quedado nadie en la calle”.
En Tucsón, entre Casa Alitas, manejada por Servicios Católicos Comunitarios, y el Proyecto Inn, operado por la Iglesia Unida Metodista, y un par de iglesias locales, hay capacidad para albergar como a 100 personas, dijo Cavendish. Las familias liberadas no siempre pueden irse de inmediato, por complicaciones con la compra de boletos y horarios de los camiones.
Para el miércoles, los oficiales del ICE habían trabajado con organizaciones sin fines de lucro para enviar a albergues a todas las familias liberadas. Entre 50 y 60 personas serán ubicadas en el hotel, dijo Cavendish.
El ICE seguirá monitoreando la capacidad de los albergues a diario. Si no hay espacio en ellos, la agencia podría liberar otra vez a algunos de los considerados menos vulnerables en estaciones de autobuses, dijeron Cavendish y un oficial del ICE que habló sin identificarse.
Debido a la falta de espacio de detención para las familias -el ICE tiene aproximadamente 3,300 camas en total y ninguna en Arizona-, la agencia se coordina con los refugios locales para ver a cuántos pueden tomar.
“Para mitigar el riesgo de mantener detenidas a unidades familiares por un tiempo mayor al permitido por el gobierno, Servicios de Inmigración y Aduanas decide, caso por caso, si (las unidades familiares) serán detenidas hasta los procedimientos migratorios”, dijo Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe, vocera del ICE, en una declaración por escrito.
“Para tomar estas determinaciones, los oficiales del ICE sopesan varios factores”, dijo, “entre ellos el expediente delictivo del individuo, su historia migratoria, sus lazos con la comunidad, el riesgo de vuelo y si el individuo representa una potencial amenaza a la seguridad pública”.
A los padres de familia normalmente se les instala una pulsera en un tobillo y se les da una cita para reunirse dentro de dos semanas con un oficial de inmigración.
Pero al simplemente dejarlos en la calle, dijo López, “los están preparando para el fracaso”.
Las familias que son liberadas para que sigan con sus casos migratorios desde otra parte por lo general no tienen teléfonos celulares ni dinero. Muchas veces no se han bañado ni comido propiamente en días, dicen los defensores, y los viajes en autobús a estados como Florida y Carolina del Sur pueden ser largos.
En los albergues aquí, las familias comen, se pueden bañar y si es necesario pasar ahí la noche. También tienen acceso a teléfonos para comunicarse con familiares que les compren sus boletos. Y reciben ropa y aperitivos para su viaje en camión. Los voluntarios también los llevan a la estación de autobuses y les explican el sistema de boletos y dónde tienen que hacer transferencia.
En octubre, el ICE liberó a unos 700 padres de familia y sus hijos en Arizona, lo que llevó a las organizaciones no lucrativas a convertir el gimnasio de una iglesia en un albergue improvisado con muy poco aviso previo y después a rentar habitaciones de hotel para albergar a las familias.
“No sabemos qué sigue”, dijo Cavendish. “Además de colaborar con más organizaciones comunitarias para sumarse, entre más de esos lugares como nosotros puedan ayudar a hacer este trabajo, esa es realmente la mejor opción para Tucsón”.
ENGLISH VERSION
Nonprofits plan to return to renting hotel rooms to help keep up with the number of migrant families coming through Tucson and avoid having some of them dropped off by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at local bus stations.
“The shelters are full right now,” said Teresa Cavendish, director of operations for Catholic Community Services. “Hopefully it will relieve enough of a backlog for ICE that they just don’t need to take people to a bus station or do a street release.”
In October, Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector apprehended 1,163 parents and their children, up from 170 during the same period last year. In Yuma, agents apprehended 2,625 family units, up from 880 in the same period last year. Another 861 parents and their children presented themselves at Arizona ports of entry last month.
There’s typically a rise in apprehensions this time of the year, Cavendish said, but the current number of families is “over and above anything I’ve seen over the last 4ƒ years.”
At least 70 fathers and their children were dropped off at the Tucson Greyhound station by ICE agents Monday and Tuesday. At least another 20 to 30 families were dropped off in Phoenix, according to Leah Sarat with the Restoration Project in Phoenix.
The nonprofits were told it was part of a new practice in which ICE would prioritize the most vulnerable migrants for space in shelters: women traveling with children and fathers traveling with children 3 years old and younger. Migrant fathers traveling with older children would be set free outside of ICE offices or dropped off at a bus station.
Gretchen López, coordinator with the Inn Project, said she went to Tucson’s bus station Monday evening after getting a call from Greyhound workers. She found about 20 migrants there.
“I was able to take the majority to the shelter and to a second location run by the Inn Project,” she said. “So far, no one has been left on the street between the various shelters.”
In Tucson, among Casa Alitas, run by Catholic Community Services, and the Inn Project, run by the United Methodist Church, and a couple of local churches, there’s a capacity to house about 100 people, Cavendish said. Released families aren’t always able to leave immediately because of issues such as buying tickets and bus schedules.
By Wednesday, ICE officials had worked with the nonprofits to send all released families to shelters. The hotel will accommodate between 50 and 60 people, Cavendish said.
ICE will continue to monitor capacity daily. If there’s no shelter space, they could release some of those deemed the least vulnerable at bus stations again, said Cavendish and an ICE official who spoke on background.
Due to a lack of detention space for families — ICE has about 3,300 total beds and none are in Arizona — the agency coordinates with local shelters to see how many they can take.
“To mitigate the risk of holding family units past the time frame allotted to the government, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement decides, on a case-by-case basis, whether (family units) will be detained pending immigration proceedings,” said ICE spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe in a written statement.
“In making these determinations, ICE officers weigh a variety of factors,” she said, “including the individual’s criminal record, immigration history, ties to the community, risk of flight and whether the individual poses a potential threat to public safety.”
The parents are normally outfitted with a monitoring ankle bracelet and given an appointment to meet with an immigration official within two weeks.
But by simply dropping them off on the street, López said, “they are setting them up for failure.”
Families who are released to continue their immigration cases elsewhere don’t typically have mobile phones or money. They often haven’t showered or eaten a proper meal in days, advocates say, and the bus rides to states such as Florida or South Carolina can be long.
At the shelters here, families get food, may take a shower and spend the night if needed. They also get phone access to connect with relatives to buy their bus tickets. And they get clothes and snacks for the bus ride. Volunteers also drive them to the station and explain the ticket system and where they have to transfer.
In October, ICE released about 700 parents and their children into Arizona, prompting the nonprofits to turn a church gym into an impromptu shelter on short notice and later rent hotel rooms to house the families.
“We don’t know what’s next,” Cavendish said. “Other than collaborating with more community organizations to come on board, as many as those sites as we are able to help do this work, that’s really the best option for Tucson.”