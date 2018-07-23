Hot Weather
Ithel Lopez, 3, makes some big splashes while cooling off at a splash pad in Catalina Park on Wednesday June 14, 2017. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson is welcoming a new splash pad to a local southwest-side park this week. 

The Warden Family Splash Pad officially opens Saturday, July 28 with a 10 a.m. dedication ceremony to kick off the morning. The new splash pad will be home to Winston Reynolds-Manzanita Park, 5110 S. San Joaquin Avenue.

The splash pad is sure to excite the kiddos. It's complete with water cannons, snake sprays, and a 20-foot high "Big Tsunami" water bucket. 

The $750,000 project was funded by 1997 and 2004 general obligation bonds, departmental funding, and a $200,000 donation from Chandler Warden, who the splash pad is named after. Warden oversees the work of his family's organization, the Bert W. Martin Foundation, a news release from the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department said.

"The Warden Family Splash Pad is a wonderful addition to Winston Reynolds-Manzanita Park, and we are grateful for the Warden Family’s generous contribution that helped make this bond-funded splash pad a reality," Supervisor Richard Elías said in the release.

