The road up Mount Lemmon remained closed Wednesday morning due to inclement weather.
The road closed around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon to the public, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. Only residents are being allowed up the highway.
The Sheriff's Department reminded residents that it's unsafe for motorists to enter washes with flowing water and is illegal to bypass barricades to enter roadways.
Conditions can change rapidly. Forthe most up-to-date closures, call 520-547-7510.
Other road closures: