The Arizona Daily Star is conducting a survey to better understand the Latinx community's local media preferences.
This survey is part of the Star's bilingual newspaper, La Estrella de Tucsón, and is in association with the American Press Institute's community listening fellowship program.
If you identify as Latinx please feel free to take the survey — It's a questionnaire that should take no more than five minutes to do and is available in both English and Spanish.
When you're done taking the survey, we would greatly appreciate it if you can send this page to friends and family that live in Tucson and Southern Arizona (Nogales, Bisbee, Oro Valley, Sierra Vista, etc.,). It's our hope to use the information gathered to help create future products to better serve our community.
Take the survey in English here.
Mensaje en español:
La Estrella de Tucsón, semanario en español del Arizona Daily Star, te invita a responder esta encuesta que nos ayudará a conocer mejor las necesidades y preferencias sobre medios de comunicación de la comunidad latina en Tucsón y el sur de Arizona. Es sencilla y toma unos cuantos minutos.
Gracias por tu apoyo,
Enlace a la encuesta en español: https://forms.gle/bs5od6c2sqSbs8HS9