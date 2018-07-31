The three candidates vying for the Republican nomination at the end of the month in the Congressional District 3 primary all smell blood in the water.
GOP candidates Edna San Miguel, Sergio Arellano and Nicolas "Nick" Pierson all believe that Democrat incumbent Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Tucson is vulnerable in the era of President Donald Trump.
Pointing to a scandal that had Grijalva paying a $48,395 severance package to an employee, the trio believes that the heavily-democratic Congressional District is ready for a change.
Some local Democrats quietly acknowledge that CD3 has fallen behind when it comes to registering new voters, and turn-out on election day in 2016 — when Grijalva had no formal competition — was lackluster.
Arellano, an Army veteran wounded in Iraq, said he got involved in Southern Arizona political campaigns after working on various veteran issues.
He says a group of veterans encouraged him to take on Grijalva last fall, shortly after the scandal came to light.
Arellano prefers to call himself an independent, saying that while he supports the Trump administration, his priority is to the district and not Washington D.C.
"As long as our policies are helping on the ground, I can support (Trump,)" Arellano said.
But he cites family separations at the border as an example of when he will criticize his own party.
"Families should be kept together, no matter what," he said.
Jobs are one of Arellano's top priorities on the campaign trail, saying he wants to help to build new industries as well as help local businesses grow.
"There are no flippin' jobs in CD3," Arellano notes, saying he wants to help small business owners. "The things in our area are so bad."
San Miguel, who says she can trace her family back to Tucson since the 1800's, is a hard-liner on any form of amnesty.
"No amnesty, no chain migration, no sanctuary cities, and no more 60+ thousand HB2 working visas per year for foreigners, until further notice from our D.C. administration," San Miguel says on her campaign website. "Amnesty only encourages and rewards breaking our state, city and federal laws, while costing American taxpayers billions of wasted tax dollars."
The focus of her campaign, she says, is securing the border.
"National security is the utmost importance right now," San Miguel said. "As Arizona’s Congresswoman, I want to represent Arizona, not Mexico."
This includes building "the wall," as frequently discussed by President Donald Trump.
"Definitely that wall has to go up," San Miguel told the Arizona Daily Star.
Sanctuary cities are also a problem, which she says also includes the city of Tucson, which has rejected the label.
Tucson has been an “immigrant-welcoming city” since 2012 and does not have any policies or regulations that prohibit or limit the enforcement of federal immigration laws.
Pierson, a Southern Arizona native who grew up on the Tohono O’odham and the White Mountain Apache Indian Reservations, said his focus is on jobs.
"The parents want to see opportunities for their children and stay here, but there aren't many opportunities," Pierson said.
Most importantly, Pierson said, is that the largely rural district needs help changing the political environment to foster new job growth.
The president, he said, has done a lot to ease economic conditions to help companies create new investments.
"I am happy with the policies that he's come up with, and the economy is doing better," Pierson said.
A lifelong Republican, Pierson said the Southern Arizona economy suffered after the election of Barack Obama in 2012.
But Pierson concedes, he wishes Trump would adopt a "slightly different tone" when he communicates with the public.
Adam Kinsey, a political consultant with Saguaro Strategies, says Grijalva is an easy target for Republicans — not to defeat, but for raising money.
"He is very vocal, very popular figure particularly popular among progressives," he said. "They use him as a bogeyman."
But with a substantial advantage concerning Democrat registration over Republicans in a district that spans from Yuma to Downtown Tucson, the three candidates don't have a clear shot of winning.
"It is an exercise of futility," he said.