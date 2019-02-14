Tucson Fire crews assisted the South Tucson Fire Department to control a fire in a three-story apartment building at 420 E. 28th St., near Fourth Avenue, officials say.
One living unit on the first floor was severely impacted, as were the apartments above it on the second and third floors, said Jessica Nolte, a Tucson Fire Department spokesperson. Some of the surrounding living units in the building were also affected.
There were no injuries reported. Nolte said some residents were displaced by the fire but didn’t have an official count how many. Either water, smoke or fire damage made five or six units uninhabitable. Displaced residents were referred to the Red Cross.