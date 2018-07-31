It's back again.
The University of Arizona's 3rd-annual rummage sale is set for 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4 at the UA Paul and Alice Baker Distribution Center.
The rummage sale includes items that were left behind in residence halls from the previous school year. In an effort to keep them out of the trash, why not sell 'em for cheap?
In prior years, the program has been able to collect more than 85,000 pounds of household items, in addition to food and recyclables.
Items not up for sale during the rummage sale will be donated to local non-profits, a news release from the University of Arizona said.
Shoppers can expect to find microwaves, mini refrigerators, televisions, bikes, storage units, room decor, clothing, shoes, kitchen utensils, bedding, and school supplies.
Other interesting finds at this year's sale include costumes, full-size couches, and a deep freezer.
Price points will vary from $1 to $65. Bargain hunters can pay for items with debit and credit cards, and personal checks of up to $500. Cash will not be accepted.
And, in an effort to reduce wait times, this year's rummage sale will have more staff and cash registers on hand. Also, if you've got a CatCard, bring it — you'll get a 10 percent discount.