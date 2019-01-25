Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona

Warehouse manager Leslie Pike moves a pallet of diapers around the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Federal employees affected by the government shutdown will have a chance to pick up free diapers and feminine hygiene products today. 

Thanks to the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, federal employees can visit the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 9300 S. Wilmot Rd., to pick up some supplies. 

The event runs from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. or while supplies last on Jan. 25.

"These families are under a lot of strain and we want to help them through this crisis," the Diaper Bank's Executive Director Dan Moxley said in a press release.

Additionally, Long Realty will also be hosting a diaper drive to help furloughed federal employees. Donations will be accepted through Feb. 15 at a Long Realty location, 4051 E. Sunrise Dr.

Also, Cody's Friends Charity is offering free pet food to furloughed federal employees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, tomorrow, Jan. 26.

The pet food is being donated by GreaterGood.Org and Chewy.com and can be found at Cody's Friends Charity, 4702 N. Flowing Wells Road or at the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter, 5278 E. 22nd Street

Below are 21 more deals for furloughed employees:

