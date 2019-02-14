There's a flood watch in effect from Thursday evening through Friday morning for parts of southeast Arizona, including the Tucson metro and Catalina and Rincon mountains.
Weather officials say heavy rain could reach the mountains as early as Thursday afternoon, with as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain. The rain will get heavier tonight and could result in flooding in the creeks and washes, especially in Sabino Creek.
Anyone traveling to or living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared and monitor forecasts.
Rain chances increase through today, with the heaviest rainfall occurring tonight. Mountains will experience the brunt of this weather event, causing creeks and streams to run, possibly heavy at times. Winds also become breezy this evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8HNAOdZvC2— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) February 14, 2019
High: 68
Low: 55
Currently
|
Overcast, 52.9
Wind 0 MPH SSW, 45% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Overcast, 53.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Overcast, 56.6
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 am: Overcast, 59.8
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 1
|
11 am: Overcast, 61.8
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 2
|
12 pm: Overcast, 64.4
Wind 6 MPH ESE, 0% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 2
|
1 pm: Chance of Rain, 67.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 32% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 3
|
2 pm: Chance of Rain, 67.4
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 40% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 2
|
3 pm: Chance of Rain, 67.4
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 40% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 1
|
4 pm: Chance of Rain, 66.4
Wind 8 MPH SW, 40% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Chance of Rain, 65.3
Wind 9 MPH SW, 43% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Rain, 63.8
Wind 10 MPH SW, 65% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Rain, 61.9
Wind 12 MPH SW, 70% chance precip.
63% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Chance of Rain, 61.1
Wind 12 MPH SW, 68% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Rain, 61.5
Wind 13 MPH SW, 79% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Rain, 61.7
Wind 12 MPH WSW, 77% chance precip.
66% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Chance of Rain, 61.4
Wind 13 MPH WSW, 59% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
Friday
|
12 am: Chance of Rain, 61.3
Wind 11 MPH SW, 44% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Overcast, 60.9
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 19% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Chance of Rain, 60.3
Wind 7 MPH SSW, 33% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Chance of Rain, 59.8
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 35% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Chance of Rain, 59.1
Wind 6 MPH SSW, 37% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Chance of Rain, 58.0
Wind 5 MPH SW, 56% chance precip.
77% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Chance of Rain, 57.4
Wind 5 MPH WSW, 52% chance precip.
79% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Chance of Rain, 56.8
Wind 5 MPH W, 49% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Chance of Rain, 56.1
Wind 4 MPH WSW, 32% chance precip.
84% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 57.3
Wind 5 MPH SW, 19% chance precip.
81% humidity, UV index 1
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 59.3
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 14% chance precip.
74% humidity, UV index 2
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 60.8
Wind 7 MPH SW, 7% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 4
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.7
Wind 6 MPH SW, 7% chance precip.
61% humidity, UV index 4
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 65.0
Wind 6 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 5
|
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 65.6
Wind 6 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 4
|
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 66.5
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 3
|
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 65.6
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 1
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 64.8
Wind 8 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 62.6
Wind 7 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
50% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 59.8
Wind 5 MPH NW, 1% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0