A Tucson man was convicted this afternoon in the killing of his teen stepdaughter.
Joshua Lelevier, 39, was convicted on eight counts that included first-degree murder, abandonment of a dead body, voyeurism, domestic-violence-related surreptitious photographing and sexual exploitation of a minor in the May 2017 killing of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb. He was emotionless in the courtroom as the verdicts were read.
Deliberations started Thursday morning in the trial that began Nov. 7 in Pima County Superior Court. They delivered the conviction after less than four hours of deliberations.
The teen was reported missing from the family's Vail home May 11. Later that day, a construction worker found her body in a desert area less than 2 miles from the house.
By the end of the month, Lelevier had been arrested in connection with the teen's killing.
Later, in a search of the home, police found two peepholes leading from the den to Jayden’s bathroom, an endoscopic camera and a spy camera.