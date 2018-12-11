A Tucson man died in a fatal crash yesterday on South Kolb Road after making an illegal U-turn right in front of a Titan truck, officials say.
Richard Andrew Harclerode, 69, attempted the U-turn in a Camry on the 5000 block of Kolb at a cut-out potion of the median with "No Turn" and "Emergency Vehicles Only" signs posted. He made the U-turn in front of the Titan headed northbound in the median lane causing the collision.
Paramedics were transporting him to the hospital when he died.
The passenger in the Camry, a woman, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the Titan was transported to St. Joseph's hospital with minor injuries.
Kolb was temporarily closed from Irvington to Valencia roads due to the collision.
There are no signs that Harclerode was impaired, but the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
🚨🚧Traffic Alert 🚧🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 10, 2018
Both northbound and southbound Kolb Road is closed from Irvington Road to Valencia Rd due to a fatal collision. Please avoid the area and plan a different route. pic.twitter.com/sgYa9kC5qL