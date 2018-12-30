The body of a man was found about 10 feet from a south-side street Saturday evening and Tucson police are investigating the death as a homicide, officials say.
The man was unresponsive and had obvious signs of trauma when he was found about 5 p.m. by Tucson firefighters near South Sixth Avenue and Nebraska Street following several reports of a person on the ground, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
The man was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives have identified the man but next of kin have yet to be notified.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. Dugan said even the smallest piece of information can help with the investigation.