A man and a woman living at an apartment building in Tucson were displaced due to a fire Wednesday afternoon, Tucson Fire Department says.
Fire crews arrived to the apartment in the 1300 block of South Sixth Avenue, south of 22nd Street, at 2:20 p.m.
Firefighters immediately reported flames coming from the roof of the building. Excessive damage limited crews to fighting the fire from outside, a department news release said.
The blaze was under control in less than 30 minutes, the department said. Sixth Avenue was closed for several hours due to the fire response.
The two residents were referred to the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported at the scene. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.
Tucson Fire crews are on scene of an apartment fire in the 1300 block of South 6th Ave (just south of 22nd St). 6th Ave will be closed for fire operations for the next hour or so. Avoid the area. #StaySafeTucson pic.twitter.com/VyOW6Uer5W— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) December 5, 2018