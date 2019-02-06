After a brief rain delay, Tumamoc Hill will reopen to the public this week.
The Tumamoc Hill road will officially reopen on 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, according to Ben Wilder, the University of Arizona’s director of Tumamoc Hill.
The 1.5-mile road up Tumamoc Hill, which has been closed for repaving since Jan. 22, was originally set to reopen Monday morning but was delayed two days due to rain, Wilder said.
Wilder says there will also be a public lecture at 6 p.m. in the Desert Lab, which is halfway up the hill, focused on a University of Arizona art-science collaboration, a Next Generation Sonoran Desert Researchers initiative called 6&6.
A public ribbon cutting is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. at the base of the hill.
Wilder said the delay didn't change the cost of the projects, at $200,000. The project was funded equally by the UA and a crowdfunding campaign initiated by the UA College of Science Science. The ongoing campaign has reached over 92 percent of its goal, Wilder said. The family of one of Tumamoc Hill's early scientists Godfrey Sykes is matching the campaign dollar-for-dollar.